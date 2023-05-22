Husband, wife accused of paddling child

Child abuse charges.

A husband and wife facing child abuse charges are accused of beating a child with a paddle.

On May 12, Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives received a report from the Cleveland County DSS concerning the abuse of a child that occurred at a residence in Vale.

The 6-year-old girl was in speech therapy in Cleveland County when the therapist observed bruising on her bottom. The social worker went to the Vale residence and met with the parents, where photos were taken of a wooden paddle with holes drilled in it, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The worker also viewed home security camera footage showing the child being spanked with the wooden paddle, the release said.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s detective went to the residence to follow up on the investigation and also viewed the home security footage. The investigation reportedly revealed the child had been abused on a number of different occasions.

On May 17, the husband and wife were each charged with one felony count of child abuse involving serious injury. The mother was released on an unsecured bond while her husband was released on a $7,500 bond.

The girl and her 5-year-old brother have been removed from the home and placed with relatives out of state.

