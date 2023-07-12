Husband and wife accused of taking money from a Kentucky volunteer fire department

A husband and wife in Kentucky have been charged with stealing money from a local volunteer fire department, according to Kentucky State Police.

Larry Burden, 58, and Angela Burden, 57, have both been charged with abuse of public trust (more than $100,000), complicity to abuse of public trust (more than $100,000), theft by unlawful taking all others ($10,000 to $100,000) and complicity to theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 to $100,000). Both have been booked into the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $114,000 bond, KSP said.

“The husband and wife were in key roles within the Robertson County Volunteer Fire Department and are accused of using fire department funds for personal gain more than $100,000,” KSP said in a news release.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Burdens were still part of the volunteer fire department. The case was still being investigated by KSP Post 6, which is based in Dry Ridge and covers several counties from northern to Central Kentucky.

This is a developing story and may be updated.