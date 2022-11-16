Husband and wife arrested in Coffee Road homicide after initial suspect released

Modesto police made two arrests in connection with a fatal shooting on Coffee Road last week, the day after the first suspect arrested in the case was released from jail.

On Friday, Bryan Luque was gunned down on Coffee Road, north of Coolidge Avenue, following an altercation at the strip mall at 1501 Coffee Road. Luque was in his vehicle and tried to flee but was chased and shot, according to his mother, Candace Jackson.

Seven hours after Luque was killed, Modesto police arrested 27-year-old Lance Reyes, but he was released from jail Monday night because the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office did not file charges.

Asked if there was insufficient evidence to charge Reyes, DA spokesman John Goold would only say, “No charges were filed against this subject at this time. The case remains under investigation.”

On Tuesday night, Modesto police arrested 34-year-old Armando Justin Garcia on suspicion of murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at an inhabited vehicle.

They also arrested Garcia’s wife, 32-year-old Bianca Rose Reyes, on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and destroying evidence.

Modesto police Lt. Martha Delgado said both suspects were arrested during traffic stops Tuesday night, Garcia in Escalon and Reyes in Modesto.

She said she could not say if Bianca Reyes is related to Lance Reyes, the suspect who was released from jail. She also could not say what evidence Bianca Reyes in suspected of destroying.

Jackson said she was told Bianca Reyes and Garcia would be arraigned Thursday. Jackson said she and her family plan to attend every hearing.