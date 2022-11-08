Husband, wife, brother arrested after preparing false income tax returns for clients

A husband, wife, and brother are sentenced after preparing false tax returns for clients and for themselves, according to court documents.

Robert L. Pryor, 46, Elaine Pryor, 43, and Joshua L. Pryor, 44, have been sentenced for preparing and filing false tax returns under the business name Better Dayz Tax Services, LLC, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the husband owned a tax-preparation business called Better Dayz Tax Services, LLC, in Memphis, Tennessee.

His wife Elaine Pryor and his brother Joshua L. Pryor also worked at Better Dayz.

Their actions resulted in fraudulent tax refunds and total lost tax revenue of more than $122,000 over three years. Each defendant pled guilty to one count of preparing a false tax return, court documents revealed, according to a release.

On Oct. 12, the husband was sentenced to a total of 15 months in federal prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release. He may not own or operate a tax preparation business or engage in tax preparation services during his supervised release. Pryor also was ordered to pay restitution of $57,672.00.

The brother was sentenced to three years of federal probation on October 12, and ordered to pay restitution of $25,064.00. He may not own or operate a tax preparation business or engage in tax preparation services during his probation.

The wife was sentenced to six months in federal prison on Nov. 4, to be followed by 18 months of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay restitution of $57,853.59.

According to court documents, six months of her supervised release term must be served on home detention, and she may not own or operate a tax preparation business or engage in tax preparation services during her supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Those who might consider preparing false tax returns should be aware of the extremely negative consequences as evidenced today,” said Donald “Trey” Eakins, Special Agent in Charge of the Charlotte Field Office.

