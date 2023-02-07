Husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo

Feb. 6—Honolulu police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide of a husband and wife in Makakilo this morning.

Officers responded to a residence in the 92-700 block of Nohona Street shortly before 6 a.m. today.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department's Homicide Detail said neighbors heard what sounded like two "pops" at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

They initially thought the sounds were from fireworks.

Early this morning, neighbors in the close-knit community became concerned about the residents in the home.

Police were called and an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were found dead in a bedroom.

Both individuals who were married suffered gunshot wounds, Thoemmes said.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene.

Police said it is believed the man shot the woman and then himself.

Positive identification of the husband and wife is pending notification of next of kin.

------

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

------