Husband and wife dead in apparent south Wichita murder/suicide, police say

A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder/suicide Thursday night in south Wichita, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.

Police responded to a shooting around 11:43 p.m. in the 800 block of West Mount Vernon, which is close to the Arkansas River. Police forced entry into the couple’s home and found 46-year-old Tuyen Nguyen and 71-year-old Bay Le both shot.

Le died at the home. Nguyen was taken to a hospital, where she died..

Police responded to the home after Le’s family member called 911 to tell them Le had shot his wife, Macy said in a news release.

Le shot Nguyen and then himself, Macy said.

The homicide is the city’s fourth this year. There were five at this time last year, when there were 35 homicides overall.