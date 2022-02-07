Husband, wife dead in Nicholasville after murder-suicide

A man killed his wife before turning the gun on himself while three children were in the home Sunday evening, according to Nicholasville police.

Officers initially were dispatched to a residence on Linden Lane at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a domestic situation, police said. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound inside the house and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside in his vehicle.

The man and the woman, who were husband and wife, were declared dead on scene, police said. There were three children home at the time of the incident, one of whom called the police.

None of the children were injured.

Police said they don’t know what led to the shooting.

The incident comes hours after a murder-suicide in Lexington that left a 10-year-old boy dead.

The national suicide prevention hotline is open 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.