Husband, wife die 19 days apart after Butler County motorcycle crash

Dec. 29—MADISON TWP. — A husband and wife will have their funerals together after they died 19 days apart from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash earlier this month in Madison Twp.

Kathy Hensley, 64, a passenger on a 2015 Harley-Davidson, died Dec. 8, the night of the crash, and her husband, Wayne Hensley, 64, died Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The couple, married for 46 years, was riding home when a Dodge Durango, driven by Shambria Phillips, 29, of Middletown, failed to yield at the corner of Ohio 122 and West Alexandria Road, according to the crash report from the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Their motorcycle smashed into a ditch, and the SUV hit a pole as a result of the crash that was reported shortly before 7:10 p.m.

Phillips was transported to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the report.

Wayne Hensley, who retired a few years ago from MillerCoors Brewery in Trenton and operated Jacksonburg Machine, was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. He underwent five surgeries during eight days, said his son, Brad.

He had traumatic brain injuries and numerous broken bones and ribs, according to his son.

On Dec. 19, Hensley suffered a cardiac arrest and never fully recovered, his son said. Many of his organs and tissues were donated, his son said.

Brad, 37, and his sister, Jill Hickle, 46, never had an opportunity to tell their father his wife died in the crash.

"Maybe he already knew, but he was really confused," Brad said.

The siblings haven't grieved for their mother because they have been so concerned about their father's recovery.

"It's not fair," he said.

The Jacksonburg couple had three loves: their four grandchildren, their two dogs and riding their motorcycle, their son said.

"At least they're together again," he said quietly.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown. Funeral service at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Woodside Cemetery.

------

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Benefit for Wayne and Kathy Hensley for those 21 and older

WHEN: 2-8 p.m. Jan. 1

WHERE: Mutt's Main Bar, 2703 S. Main St., Middletown

PROCEEDS: Sales of raffle tickets and split-the-pot will be donated to offset medical and funeral expenses, said Nate Williams, bar manager