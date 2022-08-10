Husband, wife die in an apparent murder-suicide in Eastern Kentucky, state police say

Kentucky State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place in Harlan County Tuesday night.

The incident took place on Johnathan Drive sometime around 9 p.m., state police said. State police said Mitchell Cloud, 39, shot his wife Phoebe Cloud, 39, before shooting himself.

Both were pronounced dead on scene, according to state police.

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by state police.

The national suicide prevention hotline has recently been changed to a three-digit suicide and crisis hotline. It is available 24/7 and can be reached by dialing 988. More information can be found at 988lifeline.org.