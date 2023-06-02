Husband, wife found dead in Clarkson murder-suicide identified

Monroe County sheriff's deputies have identified the couple found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at their Clarkson home last month.

Deputies said that the bodies of the married couple - Milagros M. Kykendall and Michael S. Kykendall, both 51 - were discovered in the garage of a home on Sweden Walker Road on May 22, said sheriff's spokesman Deputy Brendan Hurley. Deputies were called to the house when a coworker requested deputies check on the welfare of the residents.

Both Milagros and Michael Kykendall died of gunshot wounds, Hurley said. It is believed that Michael Kykendall shot his wife before he shot himself, he said.

Investigators said there was no threat to the community during the incident. According to real estate records, Michael Kykendall bought the Sweden Walker Road home where the pair lived in 2011.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time," he said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michael, Milagros Kykendall dead in murder-suicide in Clarkson NY