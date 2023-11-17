Husband, wife found guilty of killing boy they adopted from China, abusing others

A husband and wife accused of abusing and killing a boy they adopted from China and abusing multiple other children were found guilty Friday of murder, felonious assault and child abuse charges.

A jury in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court announced its verdict late afternoon Friday after two days of deliberations. The trial began six weeks ago with jury selection.

John and Katherine Snyder were indicted last year in the 2016 death of their 8-year-old adopted son, Adam. In addition, they were charged with abusing five other children − one of their biological children and four they also adopted from China.

Prosecutors said the abuse included intentionally malnourishing the children and punishing them with cold baths or showers.

Judge Wende Cross will sentence the Snyders on Nov. 30. They face a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.

In closing arguments Wednesday, Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Ernest Lee said Mother’s Day of 2016 seemed to be a “line of demarcation," when something had changed within the house.

That’s when, according to Lee, Katherine Snyder’s mother sent an email to another family member, expressing concern about the adopted boy, Adam, and the chaos in a home with four other adopted children. At the time, Snyder’s mother, Nancy Debussey, was living in the basement of the family’s house in Springfield Township.

“I can’t take this. It’s so unfair to these children,” Debussey wrote about Katherine. “Something has unhinged her … She has told them she wishes they (were) dead.”

Stacy Lefton, Hamilton County assistant prosecutor, gives her closing argument in the trial of John and Katherine Snyder. The couple is charged in the 2016 death of a boy they adopted from China that same year. The Snyders also are charged with abusing five other children, including four they also adopted from China. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross is presiding. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Five months later, on Oct. 5, 2016, Adam was dead. The cause of death was a head injury that prosecutors said was caused by Katherine possibly throwing him to the floor. Prosecutors said John Snyder was complicit in the abuse and in Adam's death.

The Snyders, who court documents say now live in Delaware, ultimately lost custody of all the children they adopted.

Defense blamed Children's Hospital

Attorneys for the Snyders say Adam died from a severe infection that doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center's College Hill campus missed when Katherine brought him there the day before his death. That location has psychiatric services, and Katherine told staff there that Adam was refusing to eat, refusing to get out of bed and smearing feces.

At the College Hill campus on Oct. 4, 2016, Adam was grey in color, thin, with visible wounds. His body temperature was low. He also had a severe bed sore on his tail bone.

“You don’t just ignore those. You do something,” Jim Hardin, an attorney for John Snyder said during closing arguments.

In the end, Hardin said there was nothing the Snyders could have done to save Adam “because of what Children’s Hospital failed to do.”

Medical testimony debated

Joe Auciello, an attorney for Katherine Snyder, said Adam’s head injury likely was caused by “head-banging,” a behavior the Snyders said the boy displayed.

Joe Auciello, attorney for Katherine Snyder, gives closing arguments in a trial that began six weeks ago with jury selection. Katherine Snyder is charged along with her husband, John, in the 2016 death of a boy they adopted from China that same year. The couple is also charged with abusing five other children, including four they also adopted from China. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross is presiding. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Auciello suggested doctors at Children’s Hospital had accused the Snyders of abuse – he called it an “organized cover-up” – because doctors didn’t treat Adam’s infection.

During five weeks of testimony, the forensic pathologist who performed Adam’s autopsy said the head injury that caused his death was not from self-harm.

Dr. Gretel Stephens testified that the bruise was near his neck, on the underside of the skull. She said she believed Adam’s head impacted a flat surface. The impact caused acute bleeding in his brain, which led to his death.

Stephens also said Adam's pneumonia was only a contributing factor in his death, not the main cause. She said it likely developed because he wasn't able to clear his airway after the head injury.

One of Adam’s siblings, a girl the Snyders also adopted from China, testified that both John and Katherine Snyder struck the boy’s head against the wall. The girl, now 14, was 7 at the time.

Hardin suggested she had been coached to say that by other family members. The girl and the other adopted children are now in the custody of Katherine’s sister.

Lee said the defense had resorted to "conspiracy theories" and that the children are now in a better place.

"Every one of these kids, once they were out of (the Snyders') care, they thrived," Lee said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Snyder couple found guilty of killing adopted son, abusing others