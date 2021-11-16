Husband and wife fugitives who helped run $18-million COVID relief fraud ring get years in prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Finnegan
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When convicted Tarzana swindlers Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian sliced off their electronic monitoring bracelets and vanished in August, the couple left a note for the three teenage children they abandoned.

"We will be together again one day," they wrote. "This is not a goodbye but a brief break from each other."

Perhaps not so brief.

Ayvazyan, 43, was sentenced in absentia on Monday to 17 years in prison for leading a fraud ring that stole $18 million in a lurid scam to secure emergency pandemic loans that were supposed to go to small businesses upended by lockdowns. Terabelian, 37, was sentenced to six years. Their whereabouts are unknown.

The couple's visibly distraught children watched from a courtroom bench as U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson described the crimes of their parents and six accomplices as "horrific and calculated and callous," saying it deprived legitimate businesses of relief they needed to survive the economic devastation of 2020.

The group created scores of fictitious San Fernando Valley businesses, attaching fake payrolls and forged tax returns to many of their 151 loan applications. To open bank accounts for the sham businesses, they used the names of people who were dead or whose identities were stolen.

Wilson singled out Ayvazyan as the scheme's architect, calling him an "endemic cold-hearted fraudster" with no regard for the law.

"If given the opportunity, he would concoct another fraud, because the way he spoke of this fraud indicates that that is his way of life," the judge said, citing text messages from Ayvazyan's phone.

The judge also voiced concern that this kind of "flagrant" fraud could deter lawmakers from approving bailouts during future catastrophes for "fear of being ripped off as they were here."

Ayvazyan, Terabelian and two relatives were convicted in June of bank fraud, conspiracy to launder money and related crimes. Four other co-conspirators pleaded guilty on the eve of trial.

Prosecutors had sought 29 years in prison for Ayvazyan, describing him in court papers as "the most culpable participant in a horrendous fraud."

Richard Ayvazyan exits a federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles during his trial in June.
Richard Ayvazyan, the fugitive who led a conspiracy to secure $18 million in fraudulent pandemic relief loans, exits a federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles during his trial in June. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

That would have been the longest prison term in the nation so far for anyone sentenced in a federal pandemic loan fraud case, according to Ashwin J. Ram, Ayvazyan's attorney.

Ram argued that Ayvazyan deserved a sentence of no more than six years. His absence, Ram said, made it hard to show the judge that he was a family man, churchgoer and legitimate businessman.

“We weren't able to provide the full picture on who Richard Ayvazyan is,” Ram said.

Ram had told the court that Ayvazyan's family suspects that he and his wife were abducted, questioning whether they wrote the typewritten note to their kids. Prosecutors, who believe the couple fled to dodge prison, say there is no evidence to back that up.

Wilson opened Monday's hearing by expressing skepticism about the abduction theory. The government, he said, had recently blocked an emergency application for passports for the couple's three children to travel to Armenia. The apparent attempt to get the children out of the country suggested their parents were "not going to willingly appear" in court, Wilson said.

The FBI has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the couple's capture. Authorities believe they fled Aug. 29 from the $3.25-million house in Tarzana that they bought last year with some of the loan money they stole.

A few days after they took flight, prosecutors say, Ayvazyan and Terabelian were caught on video entering the Encino house where Ayvazyan's mother lives, but they left before they could be arrested.

Terabelian's attorney, Ryan Fraser, urged Wilson to be lenient on her because she was not an "essential player" in the fraud and money laundering.

"You have her at most trying to help her husband not get caught," he said.

When the FBI raided the family's home in November 2020, prosecutors say, Terabelian was seen tossing a bag containing more than $450,000 in cash into the bushes in their backyard.

Prosecutors asked Wilson to sentence Terabelian to 21 years and 10 months in prison.

"She clearly understood the scope of the conspiracy," Assistant U.S. Atty. Catherine Ahn told Wilson.

Wilson said he believed Terabelian "knew what was going on, and she clearly had some role in carrying it out."

"She is a partner not only in marriage, but a partner in crime," he said.

Marietta Terabelian, right.
Marietta Terabelian, right, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and other crimes. Her sister, Gohar Abelian, left, was not accused of wrongdoing. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Wilson ordered both Terabelian and Ayvazyan to pay a $50,000 fine, but said he was not ready to decide on the government's request for more than $16 million in restitution.

Ayvazyan's brother, Artur, 41, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for his role in the fraud and money laundering. He was the only defendant to testify at the trial in June, but Wilson said he believed he lied on the witness stand.

"Essentially, he perjured himself in my view," Wilson said.

Artur Ayvazyan had sought to cast blame on his wife, Tamara Dadyan, who pleaded guilty to three felonies in the loan fraud and named her husband and his brother as two of her co-conspirators. Dadyan is seeking to withdraw her guilty plea because of what she says was bad advice from the attorney who urged her to accept prosecutors' demands in the plea deal.

At the trial, Artur Ayvazyan said it was “most likely my wife” who put photos of fake IDs on his phone, which FBI agents seized in a raid of the couple's Encino house. The judge did not believe him.

"His story of how the fake identities got on his phone seemed totally implausible to me," Wilson said.

Artur Ayvazyan, who has been out on bail, was arrested Nov. 4 on suspicion of rape, according to the LAPD. But Wilson said neither the rape case nor his brother's disappearance could legally be a factor in his decision on whether to grant prosecutors' request to order his prison sentence to start immediately. Wilson ordered him to report to prison the first week of January.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria panel finds army, police killed peaceful protesters

    A Nigerian judicial panel says that army soldiers “shot, injured and killed” peaceful protesters demonstrating against police brutality at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in Oct. 2020. The report calls the shootings “a massacre.” Eleven people — all males — were killed while four others are missing and "presumed dead” out of 48 persons identified as victims of the Lekki shootings, according to the report that has been submitted to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

  • Why Kyle Rittenhouse No Longer Faces a Gun Possession Charge

    KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial on Monday dismissed the misdemeanor gun possession charge the teenager faced after defense lawyers argued that he did not violate the state statute in question because of his age and the length of the barrel of his semi-automatic rifle. Judge Bruce Schroeder’s ruling, delivered shortly before closing statements, resolved a byzantine legal debate over a Wisconsin statute that began after Rittenhouse was charged last year with fatally

  • Sean McVay: Last two weeks “have certainly been humbling” for Rams

    The Los Angeles Rams have lost their last two games to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers by a combined margin of 59-26. The 31-10 win by the 49ers on Monday night was the fifth straight victory in the series by the 49ers over the Rams. It was a game the Rams weren’t really [more]

  • NPR books editor Petra Mayer dies 'suddenly' at age 46: 'She was the best of us'

    Petra Mayer, books editor for NPR's Culture desk, died suddenly on Saturday at age 46, the media organization announced.

  • China fights biggest Delta outbreak as cases grow in city of Dalian

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is battling the spread of its biggest COVID-19 outbreak caused by the Delta variant, according to numbers announced on Monday, with travellers from a city where infections have grown faster than elsewhere in the country subject to tough quarantine rules in nearby areas. Chinese authorities said 32 new domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms have been reported for Nov. 14, most of which were in northeastern Dalian city. This marks China's most widespread Delta outbreak, which has affected 21 provinces, regions and municipalities.

  • Celebrities who died in 2021

    Here is a look back at the famous people we bid farewell to this year, including Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams, DMX, and Cloris Leachman.

  • Judge dismisses misdemeanor weapons charge against Rittenhouse

    Before closing arguments began in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by someone under the age of 18. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot and killed two men and wounded another in August 2020, during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Tampa jury to weigh death sentence for 10-year-old’s murder

    TAMPA — It’s been three years since Ricky Willis died. But on Monday, he spoke in a Tampa courtroom. On a big monitor near a witness stand, a jury could see and hear the 10-year-old talk about his family and cheerfully describe upcoming auditions for the TV show America’s Got Talent, where he planned to give a drum performance a few months later. “I’m basically gonna be going a lot of places,” ...

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.