Husband, wife identified as victims in fatal Aiken County school bus crash

The Aiken County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the two people killed in a crash involving a school bus Thursday.

Christopher Register, 37, and his wife, Rachel Register, 29, both of Columbia, South Carolina, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Just after 12:15 p.m. Thursday, the Registers were traveling north on Rushton Road when their car hit a school bus that was traveling east on Wrights Mill Road, according to previous reporting. No one traveling in the bus was injured.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating, according to previous reporting.

