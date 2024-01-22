Husband and wife killed after fire in Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore Fire is investigating the cause of a house fire that killed two people Saturday in Northeast Baltimore. Friends of the victims tell WMAR-2 News the victims were husband and wife. At 7 a.m., crews responded to the 4700 block of Old York Road for reports of a dwelling fire. When they got there, they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story rowhome. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/two-people-killed-following-fire-in-northeast-baltimore

