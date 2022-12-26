Husband-wife murder-suicide at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall: police: CBS News Flash Dec. 26, 2022

SYFY

In the not so distant future, after decades of runaway climate change, all of the world’s ice caps melt and the planet is plunged into a vast, global ocean. Our only hope? The Mariner (Kevin Costner), with his slapdash ship, urine distillation machine, and a handy mutation which lets him breathe underwater. It’s tough to make a go of it in Waterworld, no matter who you are. The truth about our planet isn’t quite so bleak. In reality, even if every glacier and iceberg, every scrap of frozen water