Husband, wife sentence for smuggling contraband

Apr. 15—ASHLAND — A husband and wife who pleaded guilty late last year for smuggling contraband into Ashland FCI were sentenced Monday to prison time.

Chris Deangelo Reed, 32, and Brittany N. Farris, 29, were sentenced to serve a year and a half and three years in prison, respectively.

Farris is accused of smuggling cell phones, alcohol, cigarettes, Suboxone strips, food and workout supplements to her husband while he was serving a 15-month federal firearm stint out of the Southern District of West Virginia.

According to court records, she left two trash bags full of the goods outside the fence on the yard and Reed cut the fence to retrieve them.

Defense attorney Sebastian Joy, representing Reed, argued in a sentencing memorandum that his client "made a huge mistake" by involving his wife in the affair, noting that the couple's children will now be placed into the foster care as a result of their actions.

"More than anything else, Mr. Reed hurt himself and his family," Joy wrote. "He will lose his freedom and the most important things to him, his children."

His attorney argued for a probation sentence for Reed, stating that "Mr. Reed would be the classic person that needs to be punished, deterred and rehabilitated, not convicted, warehoused and forgotten."

No sentencing memorandum was filed on behalf of Farris.

