Husband, wife shot during attempted murder-suicide in Springdale, police sources say

A man and a woman were shot in Springdale Township on Friday evening. Police sources tell Channel 11 this was an attempted murder-suicide.

Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Thompson Run Road at 5:11 p.m.

Channel 11′s Rich Pierce is at the scene, working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 at 11.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman who had been shot in the abdomen and her husband who was shot in the head.

Both of them are expected to survive the shooting, according to police.

Police said there is no danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Rite Aid closing another store in our area Waitress receives ‘life-changing’ tip at Pittsburgh-area restaurant, shares with entire staff Pittsburgh man steals gun from car after being banned from Rivers Casino for life, state police say VIDEO: Parent contacts Channel 11, City of Pittsburgh about safety concern at new playground DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts