Husband: Woman killed in Minn. shooting was kind

The husband of a medical assistant who died in the Buffalo clinic shooting says his wife was a kind woman who didn't like giving babies shots because she hated to see them cry. (Feb. 12)

Video Transcript

DONNIE OVERBAY: That's the first birthday that I had when we first started dating. You don't know what you got until it's gone. And she was a very kind, intelligent, amazing, charismatic woman. She really enjoyed the baby. She loved snuggling with the babies. She hated giving them shots. Didn't like making them cry.

No one even got to say goodbye to her before she was gone. She was gone before we got there. So it's hard to be able to not even get a chance to do that. You didn't get the opportunity to say anything to her, to let her know that I'm going to take the reins. I'm going to take care of the kids and they're OK. I think that's probably the hardest thing, not being able to hug her, tell her, I love her.

