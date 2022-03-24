Husband's girlfriend testifies as prosecution witness at Lawrence murder trial

Mar. 24—SALEM, Mass. — A petite woman with long, brown hair, Toni Marie Eaton said she met Joel Monegro seven years ago as she was walking down the street in Lawrence.

After driving by her, Monegro stopped and asked her for her phone number. She giggled at first and said, "No." But she eventually gave in.

Monegro told her he wasn't married, she testified.

"At the time your relationship began you believed he was single and childless?" prosecutor Kate MacDougall asked Eaton.

"Exactly," replied Eaton, a 35-year-old mother of seven.

Eaton, of Lowell, would later learn Monegro was indeed married and had three children with his wife, Yesenia, in Lawrence.

Monegro is on trial in Salem Superior Court, charged with murdering Yesenia, 28, on May 28, 2018, in their Doyle Street apartment.

"He would tell me one thing and her another," Eaton testified Wednesday.

MacDougall, in her opening statement Tuesday, said Yesenia suffered 30 stab wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms and back. Despite the "slash wounds," she was able to tell a Lawrence police officer it was Monegro, her high school sweetheart and husband, who stabbed her.

Yesenia was pronounced dead a short time later at a Boston hospital.

The attack occurred after Yesenia learned Joel was having a second child with Eaton, who he'd been having an affair with, she said.

Eaton was about four months pregnant at that time. Her first child with Monegro was born in September of 2016, she testified.

However, defense attorney Kevin Mitchell, in his opening statement, said Monegro acted in self-defense.

He said Monegro, who carries a knife for work purposes, went to the apartment that day to meet Yesenia and give her some money.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Monegro faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Eaton, a witness for the prosecution, said Monegro told her he was single at first but later revealed "the truth."

"That he did have a wife and children," she said.

Yesenia also called her at times, she testified. Sometimes their conversations were civil. Other times Yesenia was upset.

"But I understand why," Eaton said.

In April 2018 when she found out she was pregnant again with Monegro's child, Eaton described him as being happy with the news. But, she said, Yesenia was not.

"She said, 'How could you let this happen again?'" Eaton testified. "She was upset. I understand."

Monegro wanted to come live with her in Lowell at that time. But she said she wouldn't let him.

"I told him no because I can't trust him. I can't with the lies," she said.

She described Monegro, who worked for a paving company prior to his arrest, as a good provider to their oldest child.

"Everything she needed he was always there," she said.

Under cross examination by Mitchell, Eaton recalled how Yesenia had threatened to harm her and children. Yesenia and a friend came to her house after learning about her second pregnancy with Monegro. They yelled for her to come outside but she wouldn't, Eaton said.

She also testified that Monegro had given her a lock box with important papers inside.

She turned the box over to detectives after Yesenia's death, she said.

The trial continues Thursday and is expected to run into early next week.

