Husel defense lawyers present just two witnesses in support of motion to dismiss murder charges

Suspended intensive-care physician William Husel sits at the defense table at the start of a hearing Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on a motion to dismiss 25 counts of murder against him for allegedly giving lethal doses of painkillers to patients he oversaw while formerly working for the Mount Carmel Hospital system.

Dr. Tim Ihrig, chief medical officer of Hospice Community Care in Des Moines, Iowa, testifies via video for the defense Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court during a hearing on a motion by defense attorneys for suspended doctor William Husel to have 25 counts of murder against him dismissed for alleged prosecutorial misconduct.

Wed., Dec. 1, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Defense attorney Jose Baez speaks with co-counsel Jaime Lapidos during a recess in a motion to dismiss hearing in the case of State of Ohio vs. William Husel at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse. Husel is charged with 25 counts of murder related to the alleged overdose deaths of patients he oversaw while a physician with the Mount Carmel hospital system.

Franklin County assistant prosecutor Janet Grubb questions a defense witness during a hearing Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on a motion by defense attorneys for suspended doctor William Husel to have 25 counts of murder against him dismissed before the case goes to trial. Husel is accused of giving overdoses of painkillers to patients under his care at two Mount Carmel hospitals.

Attorneys for Dr. William Husel presented just two witnesses Wednesday to support their motion asking a Franklin County judge to dismiss 25 murder counts against the former Mount Carmel intensive-care physician.

The first was a medical expert whose testimony triggered a debate between the defense and prosecution about whether Husel's attorneys were trying to conduct a trial rather than focusing on their claim that a former county prosecutor obtained the indictment by misleading a grand jury.

"They want to try the case today," First Assistant Prosecutor Janet Grubb said amid a series of objections to testimony from Dr. Timothy Ihrig, chief medical officer at Crosswoods Hospice in Pennsylvania, who was questioned via Zoom video conferencing.

Grubb argued that most of the questions defense attorney Jaime Lapidus posed to Ihrig were unrelated to their claims of prosecutorial misconduct by former Prosecutor Ron O'Brien.

At times, Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Holbrook seemed sympathetic to Grubb's position.

"The focus is did Mr. O'Brien mislead or do anything improper with the grand jury," Holbrook told Lapidus.

"I don't want to try the case... today."

If the judge denies the defense motion, a trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 14 on charges that Husel purposely caused the deaths of 25 Mount Carmel Health intensive-care patients from February 2015 through November 2018 by prescribing overdoses of pain medication.

Each murder count in the indictment is based on a patient who died after receiving at least 500 micrograms of fentanyl, a powerful opioid, one of the deaths occurred at the former Mount Carmel West hospital in Franklinton; one patient died at Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital in Westerville.

Before the hearing broke for lunch, David Zeyen, assistant Franklin County prosecutor, said that when the hearing resumed and before the prosecution presented its case, the prosecution was going to ask Judge Holbrook for a directed verdict on whether or not the defense had presented enough evidence Wednesday morning to support its motion for dismissal of the murder charges.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Husel defense lawyers present just two witnesses to support dismissal