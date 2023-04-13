Husel files $20M malicious prosecution lawsuit against Mount Carmel's parent health system

Former doctor William Husel as he awaited the jury verdict in his murder trial in a hallway at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on April 18, 2022.

Former Mount Carmel Health System doctor William Husel, who was aquitted in the deaths of 14 patients who died after receiving painkillers, has filed suit against the Catholic health system that runs the hospital.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Detroit says Husel alleges malicious prosecution against Trinity Health Corp, the Associated Press reports. He is seeking at least $20 million in damages.

Husel was accused of ordering painkillers for patients at Mount Carmel at doses prosecutors said indicated an intent to end lives. He was indicted in cases that involved the use of at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Husel's attorneys argued he was providing comfort care for dying patients in intensive care units. A jury found Husel not guilty last April.

A Trinity Health spokeswoman called the lawsuit's allegations "unfounded." Husel is seeking a jury trial and at least $20 million in damages.

"We will address the matter as appropriate through the legal process," Trinity Health said in an email. "As this is an active lawsuit, we have no further comment."

Husel was fired in late 2018 from Mount Carmel West Hospital. He later was indicted on 25 murder counts. Eleven of those counts were dismissed by county prosecutors in January 2022.

Husel "voluntary relinquished his license to practice medicine," according to the federal lawsuit.

"Dr. Husel understood that, notwithstanding the acquittal, the reputation damage he endured would prevent him from ever working as a doctor," the complaint said.

A separate defamation lawsuit against Trinity is awaiting trial in Franklin County, according to Husel's attorney, Robert Landy of the New York-based Ford O'Brien Landy law firm.

That lawsuit was filed while Husel was under indictment. The damages sought by Husel in the malicious prosecution lawsuit are in case he does not recover the amount in the defamation case, Landy said.

"A malicious prosecution case says that a person complains to the authorities for the purpose of getting you arrested and indicted, as opposed to good faith belief that you've done something wrong," Landy said. "It only works if the defendant is acquitted."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former Mount Carmel doctor Husel files lawsuit seeking $20M