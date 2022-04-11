Husel trial: Removing a judge from a case in Ohio is different than in Florida

As Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook (left) looks on, defense attorney Jose Baez gestures March 1 while questioning a witness during the trial of former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel on 14 counts of murder for allegedly prescribing large dosages of fentanyl and other painkillers to patients under his care.

Having a county or circuit judge removed from presiding over a trial in Florida is vastly different, and easier, than in Ohio, legal experts there say.

The Dispatch looked into the process in Florida after sources say Orlando-based attorney Jose Baez filed a motion Tuesday seeking the removal of presiding Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook from the trial of former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel.

Baez is the lead defense attorney representing Husel, who is accused of killing 14 of his patients by prescribing large doses of fentanyl and other painkillers.

When an attorney has a reasonable belief that a Florida county or circuit judge is showing prejudice or bias for or against one side and files a motion to disqualify, the judge involved has to decide whether to recuse himself or herself from the case, according to Florida law.

Judges "must take the allegations, evaluate them at face value, and if a reasonably prudent fact-finder could find that the reason for bias exists, that merits recusal," said Charles B. Jimerson, a Jacksonville, Florida, attorney who has written extensively on the subject.

If the judge fails to honestly evaluate their conduct or refuses to leave a case, Jimerson said, "You're almost certainly setting up a reason to appeal."

In Ohio, litigants in a case can file an affidavit for disqualification of a judge with the Ohio Supreme Court. It's up to the chief justice to decide the merits of the complaint against the judge.

Ohio law and legal experts say such a filing typically alleges that a judge has a bias or prejudice for or against an involved party, including an attorney; has a personal or business interest in a proceeding; or is otherwise disqualified to preside.

Florida law also states that a judge's obvious conflicts of interest in a case he or she presides over are unethical and grounds for removal. Almost all of these problems are caught before the start of a trial.

The Dispatch has been told that Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor ruled to deny Baez's motion on Wednesday. And shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Holbrook's office announced closing arguments in the trial would be held Monday.

However, the documents in the Holbrook matter have been sealed by the Ohio Supreme Court. Typically, affidavits filed with the state's highest court are public record, as are the chief justice's ruling, according to former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Paul E. Pfeiffer.

Holbrook, Baez and fellow defense counsel Diane Menashe, Franklin County first assistant prosecutor Janet Grubb and a spokesperson for the Ohio Supreme Court have declined to comment on the affidavit.

Legal experts have told The Dispatch a ruling to deny Baez's motion almost certainly would have had to have been made for the closing arguments and the trial to proceed.

When an affidavit to remove or replace a judge is filed, judges aren't permitted to work on trial matters, according to the Ohio Revised Code and experts who spoke to The Dispatch. The ruling may be under seal, they said, so as not to have any influence or impact on the trial.

"You're supposed to put your pencil down and not do anything" after a disqualification request has been filed, said Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Frye, who has had three disqualification motions filed against him — all rejected by a chief justice — in his 18 years on the bench.

What prompted Baez to seek Judge Michael Holbrook's removal from the Husel case after both the prosecution and the defense had rested their cases and before the start of the closing arguments is unknown.

Pfeifer, executive director of the Ohio Judicial Conference, a state agency that advocates for all Ohio judges, said it was "extremely unusual" for a motion to disqualify a judge during or after a trial in Ohio. Most filings to disqualify judges are submitted prior to the start of trial, he said.

Baez's affidavit, among other things, alleges that Holbrook should be disqualified because he has spoken with the media frequently about the Husel case — including commenting that he was quoted as being "surprised" by the defense's decision to rest its case so quickly — and that the judge has repeatedly sided with the prosecution over objections during the trial, sources told The Dispatch.

Holbrook has said in court that he has been fair to both sides in the five-week-long trial.

Attorney Jimerson, who does not know Baez personally and has not been following the Husel case, told The Dispatch that a judge offering in public any opinion about a case during a trial is "very improper."

"It troubles the heck out of me that a judge would talk to the press about anything" during trial, he said in an interview.

"Judges may have a great deal of discretion but they can be disqualified for various reasons including giving tips to attorneys, commenting on matters not before the court, or commenting before evidence has been presented," Jimerson wrote in a blog post.

"In a nutshell, attorneys must always be aware of actions that merit disqualification, and disqualification may be appropriate in many instances where a judge expresses a personal opinion or are overly involved in litigation."

Judge Frye told The Dispatch that the disqualification process in Ohio is generally "used very carefully by the chief justice so that they don't let disgruntled litigants disrupt court processes or take public and cheap shots at judges."

