Husel trial testimony ends early Thursday over arguments about privileged documents

William Husel (center) holds the hand of his wife Mariah as they arrive for his 14-count murder trail Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Franklin County Common Pleas Court. At left is Husel's lead defense attorney, Jose Baez and in front of them are two unidentified members of his defense team. Husel is facing 14 counts of murder for allegedly hastening the deaths of patients in the Mt. Carmel hospital intensive care unit by prescribing excessive doses of painkillers.

Defense attorney Jose Baez asked Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook for a mistrial Thursday morning in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel.

Baez's request — made before the jury had been brought into the courtroom — was based on testimony the jury heard Wednesday in the case. If granted, the legal move would end the current trial and start the trial process anew.

Dr. Larry Swanner, former vice president of medical affairs at then-Mount Carmel West hospital, and Dr. Dan Roth, an executive and current chief clinical officer for Mount Carmel Health's Michigan-based parent Trinity Health, testified about how they would characterize the doses of fentanyl that Husel, a former ICU doctor, was ordering for patients under his care.

Baez argued the opinions were prejudicing the jury against Husel, and noted he had repeatedly objected to prosecution questions during Wednesday's testimony.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor David Zeyen said the doctors were free to testify about their actions and why they took them, including the events leading up to Husel's firing in December 2018. He said all the prosecution's witnesses and questions are going to be prejudiced against Husel because they are trying to convict him.

Holbrook told Baez he didn't believe the questions that were asked and answered on Wednesday were prejudicial and rejected the mistrial request, allowing the trial to get underway with Roth's continued testimony.

Husel is facing 14 counts of murder after being accused of ordering high doses of fentanyl for patients in the intensive care unit between 2015 and 2018, leading to prematurely ending the lives of the patients.

About 30 minutes of actual testimony was heard by the jury on Thursday before the opposing lawyers began arguing before Holbrook. The issue that consumed the rest of the day's proceedings — prompting the jury to be sent home early — involved Wednesday testimony from Roth and Swanner.

Both Swanner and Roth testified about reports generated internally by Mount Carmel during their internal investigation of Husel's conduct. Baez argued those reports, which Holbrook ruled before the trial began were privileged information, were relied upon in Swanner and Roth's questioning.

Baez and Zeyen spent more than an hour arguing whether the information in the reports should be released to the attorneys. Holbrook asked the lawyers to submit written arguments to him by 3 p.m. on Friday, and said he would issue a ruling shortly thereafter.

The ruling will not have any significant impact on testimony, Holbrook told the media after the proceedings were ended.

The jury will return Monday morning to continue to hear testimony on the case.

