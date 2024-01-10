Husky escapes from kennel, tries to free other dogs at Tempe pet rescue

Lost Our Home, a nonprofit pet rescue in Tempe, released a lighthearted video on New Year's Day. The video showcased one of its huskies escaping from its kennel, enjoying some food, and trying to dash out of the building. The amusing sequence concluded when a police officer stepped in to prevent the husky from successfully making its escape.

The young husky, named King, managed to escape from his kennel and cleverly used his paw to open the door, gaining access to the rescue's office and triggering the alarm. Once inside, King proceeded to search for food on the ground, creating a mess across the floor. Approximately an hour and a half later, he attempted to make an exit through the front door, only to encounter a Tempe police officer.

The Tempe officer then proceeded to clean up King's mess.

"We're grateful (for him) cleaning," LostOurHome.org founder and Executive Director Jodi Polanski said.

Polanski expressed her confusion, stating that she didn't know how King managed to escape from his kennel, as she had never witnessed it before. She was awakened in the middle of the night by the alarm, and upon discovering the mess on the floor, she exclaimed, "Oh wow, what has happened?"

"And then here (King) comes wandering out another room and I'm like 'Oh, that's the culprit,'" Polanski said jokingly.

Polanski said that huskies are smart and energetic, especially when they are young.

"They could get bored ... They got to release that energy somehow," Polanski said.

King's adventure went beyond simply getting food or attempting to escape; he also made unsuccessful attempts to free the other dogs housed inside the pet rescue.

Between the hours when King made the mess and tried to escape through the front door, the husky was trying to free other dogs from their respective kennels but was unsuccessful, the video showed.

"He couldn't get them out," Polanski said. "He kept trying to get the dogs out and he'd lay down next to the kennel and try to get the dogs out and then he would walk away, and then come back again. He was going in and out of that room."

Polanski said King was adopted within a week after his escaping from his kennel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Husky escapes from kennel, tries to free dogs at Tempe pet rescue