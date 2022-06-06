Husky tries (and fails) to befriend black bear in Colorado backyard

Storyful

A husky and black bear had a tense standoff in a Colorado yard on June 3. The bear can be seen lunging at the dog, who runs away, but comes back and continues to bark and approach the large animal.Mandy Campbell recorded this video and originally posted it to Facebook. Campbell told Storyful her husband alerted her to the bear and told her their 2-year-old husky, Loki, was trying to “play” with it.“My husband, son, and I were frantically calling for our dog to come back in the house,” she said. “Our husky loves playing with the deer that live on our property, and I’m sure that he thought he could play with a new big, black furry friend!”Campbell said the bear was a mother, which they only realized when it lunged at their dog and a cub came down from a tree to get away.“After calling out to our husky repeatedly and him realizing that the bear isn’t there to play, he trotted back to us as happy as can be because he thought he made a new friend,” Campbell said. Credit: Mandy Campbell via Storyful