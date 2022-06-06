Husky tries (and fails) to befriend black bear in Colorado backyard
The black bear could be seen lunging at Loki the husky, who ran away, but kept coming back as its homeowners tried to lure him away from the bear.
The black bear could be seen lunging at Loki the husky, who ran away, but kept coming back as its homeowners tried to lure him away from the bear.
Nature photographer Curtis Matwishyn had a close encounter with a persistent black bear at Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan, with some bear spray proving essential in ensuring a happy outcome for both of them.Matwishyn filmed as he backed away, his attempts to deter the bear unheeded as the animal continued its pursuit.“Normally I’m used to black bears running away when they’re aware of a person but this bear was behaving oddly,” Matwishyn told Storyful. “Thankfully the bear spray worked as designed and the bear ran away.”“Always carry bear spray when you’re in their territory and to never feed wildlife,” Matwishyn wrote on Instagram. “Hopefully this beautiful young bear will learn to stay away from humans and … people will learn to be more responsible in both not feeding wildlife and carrying bear spray so they are ready to respond to a bear like this.” Credit: Curtis Matwishyn via Storyful
A black bear was caught on camera strolling along the sidewalk in Monrovia.
The test comes as the government in South Africa raised accusations of fraudulent activity in the issuing of passports in South Africa.
Just three hours after a small fire was reported in Aliso Woods Canyon, at least a dozen homes were ablaze.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the quadruple murder five years ago of a family that owned a restaurant in Bremerton, Washington, authorities said Monday.
The journalist was travelling with a Brazilian indigenous expert in Brazil when they went missing.
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he will not attend the summit. He will meet with President Joe Biden in July instead.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday it captured the 2-year-old females on May 29 after they remained close to homes in the Blackfoot Valley.
A rogue G.I.’s trial exposes the depths of a murderous far-right ideology — and the FBI’s complicity in spreading hate
A husky and black bear had a tense standoff in a Colorado yard on June 3. The bear can be seen lunging at the dog, who runs away, but comes back and continues to bark and approach the large animal.Mandy Campbell recorded this video and originally posted it to Facebook. Campbell told Storyful her husband alerted her to the bear and told her their 2-year-old husky, Loki, was trying to “play” with it.“My husband, son, and I were frantically calling for our dog to come back in the house,” she said. “Our husky loves playing with the deer that live on our property, and I’m sure that he thought he could play with a new big, black furry friend!”Campbell said the bear was a mother, which they only realized when it lunged at their dog and a cub came down from a tree to get away.“After calling out to our husky repeatedly and him realizing that the bear isn’t there to play, he trotted back to us as happy as can be because he thought he made a new friend,” Campbell said. Credit: Mandy Campbell via Storyful
The end of the world has arrived in the official trailer for Resident Evil, which premieres Thursday, July 14 on Netflix. In the sneak peek above, survivors battle their way through an apocalypse that can be traced back to — big surprise here — the Umbrella Corporation. The company’s new antidepressant Joy contained the t-Virus, which […]
Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series, Wednesday, and now we have our first look. In a new teaser released on Monday, Ortega (YOU, Jane the Virgin) is as woeful as they come while teasing Tim Burton’s twisted take on the beloved franchise. See her as Wednesday in the teaser above, and […]
The panel on Monday deposed the man who hosts the conspiracy theory that animated many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol
It’s not clear if the dogs got to order room service.
With two games in the books, we take a look at three NBA Finals bets that could net a payday.
Last weekend, Indian vice-president Venkaiah Naidu was in the emirate of Qatar to inaugurate a “startup bridge.” On May 26, Nupur Sharma, a fiery spokesperson of prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a verbal attack on Prophet Muhammed during a television debate. The Modi government, however, chose to ignore all the backlash.
Okay, my mind is blown.View Entire Post ›
Apparently Reynolds pushed the “Jackass” star a little too far.
The decision to spell 'Black' with a capital 'B' and lowercase 'white' in a racial context is well-intended, but it may be doing more harm than good.
Warriors forward Draymond Green said he didn't expect the Celtics to remove their starters early in the fourth quarter of Golden State's blowout win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.