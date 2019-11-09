Here’s What Husqvarna AB (publ)’s (STO:HUSQ B) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Husqvarna AB (publ) (STO:HUSQ B) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Husqvarna:

0.14 = kr4.3b ÷ (kr42b - kr12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Husqvarna has an ROCE of 14%.

Is Husqvarna's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Husqvarna's ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the Consumer Durables industry. Regardless of where Husqvarna sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Husqvarna's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Husqvarna's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Husqvarna has total assets of kr42b and current liabilities of kr12b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Husqvarna's ROCE

Overall, Husqvarna has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. There might be better investments than Husqvarna out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

