STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group has introduced a short-time working program for employees in Sweden. The program covers approximately 900 employees and includes temporarily reduced working hours by 20 percent. Production is continuing at all Husqvarna Group plants in Sweden.

"We continue to closely monitor the development of the Covid-19 situation and have introduced a range of measures to safeguard the health and safety of our employees as well as for adjusting our cost base. Furthermore, activities are underway in additional countries to minimize the effects of this challenging situation" says Leigh Dagberg, Senior Vice President, People & Organization, Husqvarna Group.

Husqvarna Group



Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.





For additional information, please contact:

Åsa Larsson

Global Media and Sustainability Manager

+46-8-738-9080

press@husqvarnagroup.com

Johan Andersson,

Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+46-702-100-451

ir@husqvarnagroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-group-introduces-a-short-time-working-program-for-employees-in-sweden,c3080745

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3080745/1223850.pdf Press release (PDF)

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/husqvarna-group-introduces-a-short-time-working-program-for-employees-in-sweden-301034703.html

SOURCE Husqvarna AB