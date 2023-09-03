HustleWood hosts handmade market in Fayetteville
HustleWood hosts handmade market in Fayetteville
HustleWood hosts handmade market in Fayetteville
A 1991 Honda Civic DX sedan with automatic transmission and 204k miles on the odometer, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Hagerty's Power List tracks the selling prices of celebrity-owned. Here are some notable ones.
Investors continue to flock to money market funds in search of higher yields, posing an ongoing challenge to banks trying to keep deep-pocketed account holders.
Investors will face a holiday-shortened week after a run of economic data pared back bets on additional rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
A number of other musical acts followed Jimmy Buffett's lead and played concerts at Wrigley Field.
While September is typically the worst month for stocks, there's reason to believe it might not be as bad as history predicts.
These cloudlike kicks rarely get marked down, so step on it.
Walmart has spent $3.5 billion this year to acquire shares from certain Flipkart stakeholders and resolve liabilities with some PhonePe shareholders, illustrating just how aggressively it's betting on India at a time when its chief global rival Amazon is scaling back on its expenditures in the South Asian market. The $3.5 billion spending took place in the first six months of 2023, Walmart disclosed for the first time in an SEC filing Friday. Walmart's ownership in Flipkart now stands at about 80%.
The Cleveland Fed president said in a speech Friday that the 3.8% jobless rate was still "low" and inflation "remains too high."
X's recently updated privacy policy informed its users it would now collect biometric data as well as users' job and education history, Bloomberg spotted earlier this week. The change was noticed by Alex Ivanovs of Stackdiary, who has a history of finding notable updates in the terms of service of tech companies, having previously found AI-related updates in Brave and Zoom. As Ivanovs points out, X owner Elon Musk has ambitions to enter the AI market with another company, xAI.
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
The VW Passat is done in the USA, but Europe will see a wagon-only variant return until the segment is ready to go fully electric.
A certified financial therapist adds that money often represents power in a relationship, which can cause deep issues.
Creators are criticizing the supposed rise of the "sprinkle, sprinkle" women. The post Creators question glamorization of financial dependence, financial abuse when relying on men to provide for women appeared first on In The Know.
Learn how to flip an outdated dresser with just a little maintenance and some paint. The post This bamboo dresser from Facebook Marketplace gets a major upgrade appeared first on In The Know.
Coach Outlet has the biggest savings on the brand's most popular luxury bags. You won't believe the price of this best seller.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz carries into 2024 with a new XRT trim level that includes the turbo engine and some special styling flourishes.
September is the worst month generally for the stock market. But when you look at the data, there's reason to be bullish.
Speak, an English language learning platform backed by OpenAI's startup investment fund, the OpenAI Startup Fund, today announced that it raised $16 million in a Series B-2 funding round led by angel investor Lachy Groom. The co-founders of Dropbox, Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, also participated in Speak's tranche, which brings the startup's total raised to $63 million. CEO Connor Zwick says that it'll be used to support Speak's launch in more markets, including in the U.S. by the end of the year.
Open banking -- where traditional banks open up their data with APIs to build new financial services for their customers -- has the potential to be one of the payment world's big disruptors: get it to work right, and it could supplant giant networks (and network fees) like Visa's when it comes to taking and making payments wherever you might be. Today, a startup out of Berlin called Ivy, which has built an API to create a "network of networks" for open banking payments globally, is announcing some funding in its bid to make that a reality. Its focus is open banking-based payments, which today are growing in individual markets -- there are more than 400 open banking tech providers in Europe alone -- but are largely limited to domestic transactions made on single currencies.