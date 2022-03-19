Is Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Hut 8 Mining's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Hut 8 Mining had CA$40.7m of debt, an increase on CA$25.5m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has CA$143.5m in cash, leading to a CA$102.8m net cash position.

A Look At Hut 8 Mining's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hut 8 Mining had liabilities of CA$26.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$128.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$143.5m as well as receivables valued at CA$647.4k due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CA$10.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Hut 8 Mining's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the CA$1.25b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Hut 8 Mining boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Hut 8 Mining made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated CA$49m in EBIT over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hut 8 Mining's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Hut 8 Mining may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Hut 8 Mining saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Hut 8 Mining's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of CA$102.8m. So we are not troubled with Hut 8 Mining's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Hut 8 Mining has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

