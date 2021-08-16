Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hut 8 Mining:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = CA$14m ÷ (CA$363m - CA$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Hut 8 Mining has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Hut 8 Mining's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hut 8 Mining here for free.

What Can We Tell From Hut 8 Mining's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Hut 8 Mining is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.9% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 200,766% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Hut 8 Mining has decreased current liabilities to 3.9% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Hut 8 Mining has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last three years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

