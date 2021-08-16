Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hut 8 Mining:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = CA$14m ÷ (CA$363m - CA$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Hut 8 Mining has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 13%.

Check out our latest analysis for Hut 8 Mining

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Hut 8 Mining's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hut 8 Mining here for free.

What Can We Tell From Hut 8 Mining's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Hut 8 Mining is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.9% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 200,766% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Hut 8 Mining has decreased current liabilities to 3.9% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Hut 8 Mining has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last three years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hut 8 Mining (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Return Trends At Slater and Gordon (ASX:SGH) Look Promising

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • I'd Be Much Richer Now if It Weren't for This One Investing Mistake

    With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each to highlight a misstep that cost them some big dough. Investors aim to buy stocks at prices that are lower than they will be in the future, and so it naturally makes sense to look for stocks that trade below recent highs. If you also take to investing genius Peter Lynch's maxim that the best stock to buy is one you already own, then it probably makes sense to look for beaten-down stocks in your portfolio that could be due for a big rebound and sustained rally.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's certainly a risk of analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing which dividend stocks to buy. The good news is that there are some dividend stocks that are so good that the decision is virtually a slam dunk. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • U.S. is seeing an ‘unprecedented reality for job seekers’: ZipRecruiter CEO

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi speak with ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel about the company’s Q2 earnings report, outlook for the labor market, the future of remote work, and much more.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There are no guarantees in investing, but the growth of cloud computing is as sure a bet as one can make for the upcoming decade. The pandemic accelerated what was already a big shift among businesses moving many of their computing workloads to the public cloud. Research firm Gartner projects overall cloud services to grow 23.1% this year and 19.6% next year, reaching nearly $400 billion in spending across cloud-based infrastructure, platforms, software, security, and business process spend.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    These three real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine a nice dividend yield with a monthly payout.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • 10 Cheap Hemp Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap hemp stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheap Hemp Stocks Redditors are Buying. As the lawmakers in the United States grapple with the implications of legalizing marijuana at a federal level, the hemp […]

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.