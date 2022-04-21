The Hut Rejects ‘Unacceptable’ Takeover Offers: The London Rush

Charles Capel and Leonard Kehnscherper
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Most Read from Bloomberg

THG Plc: The consumer goods company rejected a number of indicative proposals offers in recent weeks, saying “each and every proposal to date has been unacceptable.”

  • The company’s CEO, who previously indicated he wished the company had listed in the U.S. instead, said the company plans to step up to the premium segment of the LSE “at the appropriate time”

Barclays Plc: The British bank sold a 7.4% stake in Absa Group Ltd, its former African unit, raising proceeds of about £526 million.

  • Barclays, which has had a presence in Africa for more than 100 years, sold off much of its controlling stake in the Johannesburg-based lender in 2017

Rentokil Initial Plc: The pest control company says increases in prices have completely offset the increases in costs like labor, fuel, consumables and paper in the first quarter.

Man Group Plc: The investment manager’s assets hit another record, as clients poured $3.1 billion into the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund in the first quarter.

Outside The City

The government has proposed to delay a decision on whether Boris Johnson should face a parliamentary probe over the partygate row.

The move buys Johnson some time and gets Conservative Party MPs out of an awkward situation: Without the amendment they faced the prospect of having to vote down the Labour motion and proposing no alternative, seemingly condoning Johnson’s law-breaking and refusing to fully scrutinize the matter. By voting for the delay, they can say they are waiting for the full facts to emerge before deciding.

Read the latest coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

In Case You Missed It

Alan Howard’s era as the leading trader at London hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management appears to have come to an end. The veteran investor, whose macro trading prowess made him a billionaire, is no longer managing a significant amount of money for the firm, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

London-listed Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk Plc is expected to report results tomorrow. Last week, the miner said it is looking at selling all of its assets as sanctions against Russia mean it can’t sell the bullion it produces in the country or pay its debts.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

