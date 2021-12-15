Hutchinson man arrested after a fight Tuesday night during which weapon was discharged

Police lights

Police arrested a Hutchison man on multiple felony counts stemming from a fight in the 500 block of West 12th Avenue on Tuesday night, during which an AR15 rifle reportedly was discharged.

Officers responding to the area on the report of a gunshot just after 11 p.m. found brass knuckles and blood in an alley but could not get anyone at the neighboring home to answer the door.

Officers who forced entry into the house found the suspect, identified as Teran T. Hill, 21, and several people who told officers Hill battered them.

One victim was bleeding from facial injuries, and another showed officers an area in his midsection where he’d been jabbed with the barrel of the rifle, according to details from an arrest affidavit read by Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan during Hill’s initial appearance on Wednesday.

The victims told investigators that Hill discharged the weapon in their direction, but no one was hit. Officers found an indention in the ground believed to be from the bullet.

Gilligan found probable cause for Hill's arrest and continued detention on suspicion of reckless aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, felony interference, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in a city.

Gilligan set the case for a 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22 status hearing and he declined to lower Hill’s $22,500 bond.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Hutchinson man arrested after weapon discharged during a fight Tuesday