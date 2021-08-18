Hutchinson man pleads guilty to murder in Meeker County shooting death, agrees to testify against co-defendant

Aug. 18—HUTCHINSON — A Hutchinson man has pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the February shooting death of a rural Grove City man and agreed to testify against his co-defendant.

Christian James Brown, 23, was initially charged with felony second-degree murder but the charge has been amended to felony second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Two felony second-degree assault charges will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement.

During his July 30 plea hearing, Brown admitted to shooting Devon Remmel, 42, during a scuffle after an apparent botched drug deal. Byron James Jackson, 23, of Hutchinson, is also charged in the case. Remmel's brother was injured in the altercation.

Brown's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Brown testified in front of Eighth District Court Judge Stephanie Beckman that when he fired the gun, he intended to kill Remmel.

In May, the handgun used to kill Remmel was found by a Forest City Township farmer. The firearm, a Kimber model Stainless II .45-caliber automatic pistol, was owned by Brown.

In June, testing by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that the bullet that killed Remmel was fired from the handgun owned by Brown.

Brown's co-defendant in the case, Jackson, was initially charged with three felonies — first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault — in connection with assaults prior to the shooting. Two additional felony charges were added in July: second-degree murder with intent not premediated while aiding an offender and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and aiding an offender.

According to court documents, Brown and Jackson arrived at a residence Feb. 26 in Acton Township to buy cocaine for a party when an argument and physical altercation ensued involving an unnamed victim and Remmel's brother, who lives at the residence about 2 miles south of Grove City.

Jackson punched Remmel's brother during the altercation, causing him to fall to the ground injuring his shoulder.

Story continues

Both Brown and Jackson brandished semi-automatic pistols and threatened the lives of both the other men before leaving the house, according to the documents.

The unnamed victim attempted to bring Remmel's brother to the hospital but was blocked by Brown and Jackson's vehicle which was itself blocked by Remmel's vehicle when he arrived at the residence.

Remmel and Jackson were engaged in an altercation when Remmel's brother left his vehicle and Jackson attacked him, knocking Remmel's brother to the ground.

At this point, Brown shot Remmel in the head, according to Brown's testimony during his plea hearing.

Brown and Jackson located the spent cartridge and left the scene.

When Meeker County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on scene, they attempted CPR on Remmel but he was pronounced deceased around 11:15 p.m. Feb. 26, about 30 minutes after the original 911 call was placed.

Remmel's brother was taken to a local medical facility by ambulance late that night and was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder and a broken bone.

Jackson's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 19.