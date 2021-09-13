Hutchinson man released on $10,000 bail for alleged baseball bat beating of Bird Island man

Mark Wasson, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·2 min read

Sep. 13—BIRD ISLAND — A Hutchinson man has been charged with several felonies for allegedly breaking into a Renville County home and beating a man with a baseball bat this August.

Jeremy Carl Stark, 40, appeared Wednesday before Eighth District Judge Laurence Stratton and was ordered released on $50,000 bail or bond with no conditions or a $10,000 bail or bond under the condition that he not consume alcohol, have no contact with the victim and not leave the state without written court approval.

Stark posted the $10,000 bail with conditions, according to Renville County Jail staff.

Stark is charged with five felonies: three counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Stark allegedly arrived at a Bird Island apartment building Aug. 29 and began pounding on the door. A man in the apartment attempted to leave the apartment by a window but was seen by Stark.

Stark allegedly ran up to the window and smashed it, injuring his arm in the process.

The resident then attempted to leave through a hallway but Stark, armed with a baseball bat, confronted the man and began to hit him in the head and body, according to court documents.

Stark allegedly continued to beat the man as he ran outside of the building. Witnesses saw Stark hit and kick the man as the man was lying on the ground.

Witnesses were able to pull Stark off of the man and Stark left in his vehicle.

Stark was located at Hutchinson Health Hospital where it was determined that he would need surgery to repair the damage to his arm, allegedly suffered after breaking the apartment window.

The resident of the Bird Island apartment was treated at Olivia Hospital and Clinic where he received sutures for his wounds suffered during the alleged attack. The man told law enforcement that one blow to his ribs "took his breath away," and that Stark also choked him.

Stark's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 20.

