Hutchinson man sentenced to nearly 13 years for felony drug charge

Apr. 30—LITCHFIELD

— A Hutchinson man was sentenced April 18 in Meeker County District Court to 153 months in prison, with credit for 600 days already served, after being convicted of a first-degree felony drug charge.

Justin Paul Nelson, 35, pleaded guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine or cocaine in November 2021, with the understanding he would receive a sentence at the top of the sentencing guidelines. All other charges in the case — including aggravated first-degree controlled substance, possessing a firearm and giving a false name and date of birth to a police officer — were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Nelson is serving his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. He is also serving a sentence for another case.

On Aug. 26, 2020, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force arrived at an apartment in Litchfield, where Nelson was taken into custody for having an outstanding warrant for a first-degree controlled substance sale crime, according to court documents. Prior to being transported to the Meeker County Jail, Nelson allegedly gave a police officer a fake name and date of birth.

In the apartment, the task force secured and then executed a search warrant. During the search a handgun and ammunition were located, along with various amounts of drugs — including methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint — and drug paraphernalia.

Nelson has several past drug convictions, including three for second-degree possession and three for fifth-degree possession, all felonies, court documents said.