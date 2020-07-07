Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Goes Live with Eon After Record 7-Day Implementation

Hutchinson begins capturing actionable findings for immediate lung cancer impact.

DENVER, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon , a Denver-based healthtech leader, went live with Hutchinson Regional Medical Center as their lung cancer screening and incidental pulmonary nodule management solution in May 2020. Within the first week, the Kansas-based hospital experienced the positive—and potentially life-saving—benefits of the company's Essential Patient Management (EPM) platform.

"The implementation of Eon has made an immediate impact on our patient management workflows. I am very excited about what Eon has brought to the table since the go-live on May 20th, 2020. Within just one week, we came across more than 10 (incidental pulmonary nodule) patients who are now scheduled, and may have been missed, if not for Eon," said Raleigh White, Director of Imaging Services at Hutchinson.

The Eon EPM platform is an end-to-end patient management solution that uses Computational Linguistics—Eon's best-in-class proprietary data science models—to partner with hospital systems to identify, track, and manage the most at-risk patients. The technology is a mission-critical solution that analyzes radiology reports to identify abnormalities and ensure patients at risk for lung cancer do not get lost in the system.

"I'm really lucky. I get to meet people across the country and help hospitals set up their lung cancer programs," said Dr. Aki Alzubaidi, DO, FCCP, Eon founder and co-CEO. "As an Interventional Pulmonologist, I think about early intervention and desired results for lung cancer patients all of the time. It started in my own personal practice and now, through Eon, we are able to provide the same safety net and ensure longitudinal follow-up to facilities across the country."

White adds, "We had extensive dialogue with another vendor and were told that all options were the same as those offered by Eon. When we compared apples to apples, the options were not the same as those offered by Eon."

EPM is the only actionable findings patient management platform to positively identify incidental pulmonary nodules with over 97% precision. And in an industry where the standard for new software implementation can take anywhere from 6 months to several years, Eon pledges a "7-day Promise" to implement at record speed. In just seven days, EPM was up and running at Hutchinson.

"In 30 years as an imaging professional, this has never been my experience and is a first," White said, adding that Eon's speed and agility are unmatched in the industry.

Eon maintains its commitment to developing technology that challenges the status quo in healthcare and arming hospitals—like Hutchinson—with the tools they need to help patients fight catastrophic disease.

About Eon

Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time; to identify disease early and stop it in its tracks. We believe together we can defy disease.

