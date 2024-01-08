Hutchinson River Parkway ramp at Mill Rd. in New Rochelle closed for a month

The ramp from the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound to Exit 9A at Mill Road in New Rochelle is closed for a month starting Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.

The New York State Department of Transportation said in a news release that the ramp will be closed until Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. to install a water main.

The Department of Transportation said drivers should use the posted detour and drive slow in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and two or more violations can result in a license suspension.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hutchinson River Parkway ramp in New Rochelle closed for a month