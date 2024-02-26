Hutchinson says Trump wants to wrap up nomination soon ‘because he knows the storm clouds are gathering over him’

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said on Sunday he thinks former President Trump wants to wrap up the nominating process quickly because he sees certain warning signs looming that could threaten his path to the candidacy.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, Hutchinson mentioned as potential threats the multiple court cases against him, the financial fines and fees he must pay, and the nearly 40 percent of South Carolina GOP voters who voted for Haley over Trump.

“I think what Donald Trump is trying to do is to wrap this nomination up very quickly because he knows the storm clouds are gathering over him with the multiple court cases, with the financial judgments against him, and with 40 percent of the Republican base saying we want an alternative,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson, who suspended his own campaign for president last month and endorsed Haley, pointed to the party convention as an opportunity to emerge with a different candidate.

Asked whether he would support Trump if Haley dropped out of the race, Hutchinson said, “Well, I’m not going to support a convicted felon.”

“And of course that remains to be seen. So let’s see who comes out of the Republican convention. It’s not done until it’s done,” Hutchinson responded, adding later, “Let’s wait and see who comes out of the convention. I’m not going to support a convicted felon.”

Hutchinson did not say whether he would support Trump as the ultimate nominee, if the former president is not ultimately convicted in any of his four criminal indictments that he faces – two on the federal level and two on the state level.

Hutchinson said that decision is difficult, as a longtime Republican who still believes in the party.

“I’ve always supported the Republican nominee. It’s sort of a big deal to move a different direction. And I have still hope for the Republican Party,” Hutchinson said. “It’s challenged because I see the direction and the challenge that Nikki Haley has in front of her, but we’re going to work hard to see if we can change them between now and the convention.”

In response to Hutchinson’s comments, Trump’s spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Hill, “Nobody cares what Ada Hutchinson has to say. He can go crawl back under whatever rock he slithered out from.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.