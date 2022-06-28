Hutchinson: Trump tried to grab steering wheel in 'the Beast' when told he couldn't go to Capitol on Jan. 6

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, testified on Tuesday during the House select committee’s investigation into the Capitol insurrection that then-White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato said then-President Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel inside the presidential limo after learning he was being taken back to the White House and not the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Video Transcript

LIZ CHENEY: Ms. Hutchinson, when you returned to the White House in the motorcade after the president's speech, where did you go?

CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: When I returned to the White House, I walked upstairs towards the chief of staff's office. And I noticed Mr. Ornado lingering outside of the office. Once we had made eye contact, he quickly waved me to go into his office, which was just across the hall from mine.

When I went in, he shut the door. And I noticed Bobby Engel, who was the head of Mr. Trump's security detail, sitting in a chair, just looking somewhat discombobulated and a little lost.

I looked at Tony. And he had said, did you effing hear what happened in the Beast? I said, no, Tony. I just got back. What happened?

Tony proceeded to tell me that when the president got in the Beast, he was under the impression from Mr. Meadows that the off-the-record movement to the Capitol was still possible and likely to happen, but that Bobby had more information. So once the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought that they were going up to the Capitol. And when Bobby had relayed to him, we're not, we don't have the assets to do it, it's not secure, we're going back to the West Wing, the President had very strong-- a very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate.

The President said something to the effect of, I'm the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now. To which Bobby responded, sir, we have to go back to the West Wing. The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.

Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel. And Mr.-- when Mr. Ornado had recounted this story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles.

LIZ CHENEY: And was Mr. Engel in the room as Mr. Ornado told you this story?

CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: He was.

LIZ CHENEY: Did Mr. Engel correct or disagree with any part of this story for Mr. Ornado?

CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: Mr. Engel did not correct or disagree with any part of the story.

LIZ CHENEY: Did Mr. Engel or Mr. Ornado ever after that tell you that what Mr. Ornado had just said was untrue?

CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: Neither Mr. Ornado nor Mr. Engel told me ever that it was untrue.

Recommended Stories

  • Meadows: 'Things might get real, real bad on January 6th'

    During Tuesday's public hearing of the House select committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, testified that Meadows told her on Jan. 2, "Things might get real, real bad on January 6th."

  • Jan. 6 hearing: Meadows aide testifies Trump team knew weapons were present at rally before Capitol attack

    Appearing before the Jan. 6 House select committee, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that as supporters arrived for the “Save America” rally the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, the then-president was made aware that many were in possession of weapons. According to Hutchinson, she overheard Trump directing security personnel to remove the magnetometers used to screen for weapons at the entrance of the Ellipse in order to allow more supporters into the audience.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Trump knew Jan. 6 rally attendees had weapons, but didn't care

    The former White House aide said then-President Donald Trump encouraged the Secret Service to let armed attendees into his rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Trump tried to grab steering wheel to go to U.S. Capitol Jan 6 -witness

    Then-President Donald Trump became irate and tried to grab the steering wheel of the Secret Service limousine when told he would not be joining supporters moving on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a former aide testified on Tuesday. The president had just finished his speech at the Ellipse outside the White House where he exhorted supporters to march on the Capitol. "I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," Trump was quoted as saying by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in testimony to the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol where lawmakers were meeting to certify Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

  • Hutchinson says Trump knew Jan. 6 attendees had weapons: ‘They’re not here to hurt me’

    Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Tuesday testified that former President Trump and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows were both told attendees at the Jan. 6, 2021, Ellipse rally had weapons and that Trump was frustrated that security measures were keeping those with weapons from joining the rally crowd. Hutchinson, a former top…

  • Trump did not care that Jan. 6 rioters were armed, tried to hijack limo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Then-President Donald Trump dismissed concerns that supporters were armed with guns at his Jan. 6, 2021, rally preceding the U.S. Capitol riot, and he later tried to grab the steering wheel of his Secret Service limousine in a failed bid to direct it to the Capitol, a former aide testified on Tuesday. Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, described Trump supporters being armed with AR-15-style rifles and other weapons in testimony on Tuesday to the House of Representatives select committee. Instead, Trump expressed anger that the Secret Service, charged with protecting the president, was using metal-detecting magnetometers to keep armed people out of the fenced-off area where he gave a fiery speech in which he repeated his false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud.

  • ‘They’re Not Here to Hurt Me’: Trump Urged Secret Service to Allow Armed Supporters into January 6 Address, Witness Testifies

    A former White House aide testified on Tuesday that former president Trump urged Secret Service to allow his armed supporters to attend the speech he delivered on January 6, 2021 ahead of the Capitol riot.

  • Trump Knew Supporters Had Weapons On Jan. 6 But Didn't Care, Top Aide Testifies

    Former President Donald Trump said he didn't "f-ing care" that supporters had weapons before the Capitol riot.

  • Capitol riot hearings: President Trump 'demanded' to join protest

    Donald Trump's top team knew days in advance of the potential for violence, a former staffer has said.

  • Ron Johnson now says he helped coordinate effort to pass false elector slates to Pence, but his new explanation drew a quick rebuke

    In response to Johnson's explanation, a Pennsylvania Republican said: "Senator Johnson's statements about Representative Kelly are patently false."

  • Cassidy Hutchinson says she was 'scared' about Trump's plan to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6

    Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House select committee that she was “scared” when she learned about plans for Trump to go to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to press his assertion that he had not lost the 2020 election.

  • Rep. James Comer on GOP priority for House oversight: 'We view Hunter Biden as a national security risk'

    Rep. James Comer, who would be favored to chair the House Oversight and Reform Committee if Republicans win the House, questioned whether President Joe Biden is "turning a blind eye to China" because of his son.

  • San Dieguito superintendent who said Asian students succeed because they’re wealthy Chinese is fired

    A superintendent of a high school in California was fired on Sunday, two and a half months after she made controversial comments linking Asian students’ academic performance to the wealth of their immigrant families. The San Dieguito Union High School Board unanimously voted to fire Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward, who made the divisive remarks during a board training session on diversity, equity and inclusion back in April.

  • Prime Day 2022: Here's what you need to know — including every single early deal

    Prime Day 2022 in on July 12th and 13th. Here are the facts, plus all the early deals.

  • The Jan. 6 panel is gathering evidence Trump may have broken these 3 federal laws

    Five legal experts told Insider how the Justice Department could build a criminal case against Trump, noting he may have a strong defense.

  • ‘Ketchup Dripping Down the Wall’: Bombshell After Bombshell at Jan. 6 Hearing

    POOLIt was billed as a surprise hearing with a surprise witness to hear surprising testimony, and within the first few minutes of the Jan. 6 Committee’s hearing Tuesday, it had already lived up to the expectations.Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified about a number of previously undisclosed items Tuesday, including plans to have President Donald Trump march up to the Capitol on Jan. 6, concerns at the highest levels of the White House that the day could turn violent, Trump’s awar

  • Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson to testify at Jan. 6 hearing, sources say

    Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top adviser to former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, is expected to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The committee announced on Monday that a newly scheduled hearing on Tuesday would "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony" -- but the committee did not say who that witness would be. Through her scheduled testimony, Hutchinson is expected to put a voice to many of the internal White House interactions involving the events of Jan. 6 that have been reported publicly, and offer significant insight into Meadows' actions and interactions with Trump on Jan. 6 and in the days before and after, sources said.

  • Set 50 Years Ago, ‘The Janes’ Shows the Horror of Abortion Being Illegal

    "As bad as it was during the era of 'The Janes,'" co-director Tia Lessin told IndieWire, "we're looking at something even more sinister."

  • Proud Boys Ignored Orders Given at Pre-Jan. 6 Meeting

    One week before scores of Proud Boys helped lead a pro-Trump mob in a violent assault on the Capitol last year, Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the group, and some of his top lieutenants held a foul-mouthed video conference with a hand-picked crew of members. The meeting, on Dec. 30, 2020, marked the founding of a special new chapter of the Proud Boys called the Ministry of Self-Defense. The team of several dozen trusted members was intended, Tarrio told his men, to bring a level of order and pr

  • Former aide: Trump was told protesters had weapons on Jan. 6

    Cassidy Hutchinson, a key aide in Donald Trump’s White House, told the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday that Trump was informed that the supporters he addressed that morning had weapons but he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the Capitol. Trump demanded to accompany them, she said, and at one point he aggressively grabbed the steering wheel in the presidential limousine after he was told by security officials that it wasn't safe. Hutchinson, who was an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said she was told that by Meadows' deputy.