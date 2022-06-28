Hutchinson: Trump tried to grab steering wheel in 'the Beast' when told he couldn't go to Capitol on Jan. 6
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, testified on Tuesday during the House select committee’s investigation into the Capitol insurrection that then-White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato said then-President Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel inside the presidential limo after learning he was being taken back to the White House and not the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.