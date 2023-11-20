Hutchinson woman sentenced for causing beau’s death in Wichita after stealing car

A 37-year-old Hutchinson woman has been ordered to serve 17 years, 9 months in prison for killing a 41-year-old man last year.

Ashley Corley pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and theft in the Oct. 14, 2022, death of Rigoberto Rivas, whom she claimed in court records was her common-law husband. Rivas’ family has referred to her as his girlfriend.

Rivas suffered fatal head injuries after he jumped onto his Chevrolet Malibu to try to prevent Corley from taking off in the car after a fight, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the court. He fell or was flung off as Corley sped down the 3000 block of West 9th Street in Wichita, police have said. Authorities found Rivas lying in the street at Ninth and St. Paul around 7:40 a.m.

He died at a Wichita hospital at 12:52 p.m., the affidavit says. Corley was arrested in Hutchinson later that night.

District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced Corley on Friday, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.