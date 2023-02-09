Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

As you might know, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) last week released its latest annual, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at HK$12b, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 20%, coming in at just HK$0.13 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, is for revenues of HK$11.8b in 2023, which would reflect a discernible 3.4% reduction in Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 9.6% to HK$0.11 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of HK$12.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of HK$0.14 in 2023. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a substantial drop in earnings per share numbers.

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 12% to US$0.23, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$0.37 and the most bearish at US$0.17 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 3.4% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 2.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 17% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Hutchison Port Holdings Trust going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

