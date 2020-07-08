Is Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia)'s (ASX:HTA) Share Price Gain Of 169% Well Earned?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX:HTA) share price has flown 169% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 35% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 16% in 90 days).

Because Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) saw its revenue grow at 17% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 39% per year. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! Some investors like to buy in just after a company becomes profitable, since that can be a powerful inflexion point.

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

It's nice to see that Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 52% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 16% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

