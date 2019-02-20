Is Hutter & Schrantz AG (VIE:HUS) Struggling With Its 0.7% Return On Capital Employed?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at Hutter & Schrantz AG (VIE:HUS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hutter & Schrantz:

0.0069 = €70k ÷ (€14m – €3.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2017.)

Therefore, Hutter & Schrantz has an ROCE of 0.7%.

See our latest analysis for Hutter & Schrantz

Is Hutter & Schrantz’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Hutter & Schrantz’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Building industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Hutter & Schrantz stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Hutter & Schrantz delivered an ROCE of 0.7%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

WBAG:HUS Past Revenue and Net Income, February 20th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Hutter & Schrantz is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Hutter & Schrantz’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Hutter & Schrantz has total liabilities of €3.5m and total assets of €14m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.