Hutto man sentenced to prison for embezzling $700,000 from Austin company

A Hutto man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for embezzling more than $700,000 from his Austin-based employer and filing a false tax return.

Steven Marquez embezzled the money from a property management company from April 2010 to October 2017 while serving as head of the company’s bank reconciliation team, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The release did not name the property management company.

To conceal the embezzlement, Marquez altered his employer’s corporate bank statement by deleting his transfers and making it appear as if the statements matched company records, the release said. Marquez filed a tax return for 2017 that did not report as income the funds he embezzled that year.

Marquez also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $188,493 in restitution to the United States and an additional $704,262 in restitution related to his embezzlement.

The Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigation unit handled the case.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hutto man sentenced to prison for embezzling $700K from Austin company