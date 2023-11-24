Huw Edwards expected to leave BBC after being given inquiry findings

Huw Edwards will now have a chance to respond to the BBC’s findings - Chris Jackson/Reuters

Huw Edwards is expected to leave the BBC after he was given the findings of an internal inquiry into his behaviour.

The News at Ten presenter, the corporation’s highest-paid journalist, has been suspended since allegations of him paying a teenager for explicit images were made in July.

The 62-year-old will now have a chance to respond to the BBC’s findings. He is adamant that he has not done anything illegal.

While sources have reportedly said that “there isn’t a path back” for him at the BBC, his lawyers have made the point that the Metropolitan Police found no evidence of a criminal offence when it investigated the allegations.

They are also understood to be ready to argue that Edwards has not brought the corporation into disrepute and that his private life should not be used as grounds for dismissal.

The internal inquiry looked into claims that he had paid a 17-year-old for explicit photographs, and that, according to the teenager’s mother, they then used the money to fund a crack cocaine habit.

A lawyer for the young person, now aged 20, described the claims as “rubbish”.

‘No expectation he will return’

The inquiry also examined claims, aired on the BBC’s Newsnight programme, that Edwards sent messages to three members of staff that made them feel uncomfortable. He was also accused of breaking lockdown rules during Covid to meet someone he contacted on a dating site.

Vicky Flind, his wife, said in July that her husband was receiving in-patient hospital care for mental health problems and would address the allegations when he had recovered.

The i newspaper quoted a colleague of Edwards saying: “We understand Huw is not coming back. It’s now a discussion about the terms of his departure and how it is presented.”

It quoted another senior newsroom insider saying: “The review is in, and unfortunately there isn’t a path back for Huw. There is no expectation he will return.”

Another source was quoted as saying: “Why should he lose his career because of what looks like a complicated private life? There will be a big price tag to a settlement on those terms.”

The Telegraph understands that there is not yet formal discussion between Edwards or his lawyers and the BBC about the results of the internal investigation.

A BBC spokesman said: “As we have previously explained, we will not provide a commentary on what is an internal employment process and we would urge people not to indulge in speculation.”

Edwards, who is paid £435,000 a year, had been expected to anchor the BBC’s coverage of the next general election, having established himself as the voice and face of the corporation on major occasions. He joined the BBC as a trainee in 1984 and became its chief political correspondent before switching to news-reading duties.

The BBC cannot name a replacement for him unless and until his employment with the corporation ends.

