HUYA Plunges On 25% Topline Decline, Warning On Near Term Challenges

Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read

  • HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) is down over 15% in Tuesday's trading session following its Q4 results. The company warned that it might face continued pressure from the volatile market environment in the near term.

  • HUYA's fourth-quarter FY22 revenue declined 25.2% year-on-year to $304.79 million, marginally missing the consensus of $304.92 million.

  • Segments: HUYA's Live streaming revenues declined by 24.4% Y/Y to $286.37 million due to lower average spending per paying user on Huya Live.

  • HUYA's advertising and other revenues declined 35.1% Y/Y to $18.42 million due to weak demand for advertising services.

  • Drivers: Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live was 85.5 million in Q4 FY22, compared with 85.4 million in Q4 FY21. The total number of paying users of Huya Live was 5.5 million in Q4, down from 5.6 million a year ago.

  • Margin: HUYA's gross margin loss was (13.5)% versus 0% a year ago due to lower revenues and increased content costs related to e-sports content.

  • HUYA's adjusted EPS loss of $(0.26) beat the consensus loss of $(0.30).

  • HUYA held $1.56 billion in cash and equivalents.

  • Rongjie Dong, CEO of Huya, said, "While we may face continued pressure from the volatile market environment in the near term, we are shoring up our long-term prospects. We will continue to reinforce Huya's core competencies and actively explore a diversified business ecosystem for new growth opportunities while maintaining our leadership position in the game live streaming market."

  • Price Action: HUYA's shares traded lower by 15.7% at $3.31 on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article HUYA Plunges On 25% Topline Decline, Warning On Near Term Challenges originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks That Are Missing Tuesday's Market Rally

    First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) was the morning's big stock loser, as investors reacted negatively to alarming news from the silver and gold mining company. Meanwhile, shares of Huya (NYSE: HUYA) also moved lower after the Chinese-based company released its latest financial results. The precious metals mining specialist resorted to drastic measures in order to address significant financial challenges, and shareholders in the silver stock seemed concerned about what that means for First Majestic's future.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US is going through a 'textbook' financial crisis and the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time

    Cooperman previously warned that stocks could plunge 22% in 2023, and predicted dismal returns for years to come.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • 1 Number Shows Why Boeing Stock Is Struggling to Gain Altitude

    It has been a rough few years for Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholders. The headline revenue growth looks impressive, but Boeing is far from healed. A look beyond the top-line number offers insight into the headwinds Boeing is facing and how soon investors should expect a turnaround.

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Stock Down 91% to Buy Before the Next Bull Rally

    After reporting some frightening losses, this Brazillian e-commerce company has swung back to profitability.

  • Anger and tears from shocked Credit Suisse staff after historic UBS takeover

    Credit Suisse’s fate is sealed, as Swiss rival UBS acquired the bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a historic deal that has shaken the financial sector. Credit Suisse (CS) (CH:CSGN) asked staff to return to work as usual this morning, but employees greeted the news that the 167-year-old bank will cease to exist with a mix of anger, surprise, tears and, in some cases, resignation that it had to happen, according to conversations with around a dozen staff at the bank. “Everyone is stunned by the speed of the downfall,” said another senior investment banker.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030 or Sooner

    Only a select few enterprises reach the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. The world is increasingly shifting away from cash and toward digital transactions. As the operator of the largest debit and credit card payment network in the world, Visa (NYSE: V) stands to profit from this trend more than any other company.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Should You Sell Altria Group (MO) Now?

    Broyhill Asset Management, a boutique investment firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio gained 1.3% net of fees and expenses in 2022 compared to a -18% return for the MSCI World Index. The portfolio compounded at 12.3% annually net of fees and expenses, since […]

  • Pfizer Has Another Blockbuster on the Horizon, but That's Not All

    Over the past year, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made a series of acquisitions, even announcing at one point that it planned to remain "very active in deal-making." On March 13, Pfizer announced the planned blockbuster acquisition of cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) for a massive $43 billion in cash. This move, expected to close by year-end or early 2024, will likely improve Pfizer's prospects, and it is only the latest in a series of important and successful strategic decisions the company's management has made.

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM)) market cap declines to US$417b but insiders who sold US$3.0m stock were able to hedge their losses

    By selling US$3.0m worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) stock at an average sell price of US$103 over the last...

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • Best Stock to Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron vs. Occidental Petroleum vs. Devon Energy

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) are all benefiting from rising oil prices. This video will answer which one of these energy stocks is the best one to buy now.

  • 13 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss 13 best monthly dividend stocks to buy according to analysts. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In 2022, dividends remained a bright spot for investors, despite a stock market […]

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The goal of every dividend growth investor is to build a stream of passive income that can rise through just about any economic environment. This can be accomplished by picking businesses that sell goods and/or services that are in high demand, with well-covered dividends and a proven track record of dividend growth. Here are three companies that have been reliably growing their dividends for decades that dividend growth investors should consider for their portfolios.

  • 3 Supercharged Stock-Split Stocks Wall Street Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These ultra-popular companies, which completed stock splits last year, were top buys for billionaire investors during the fourth quarter.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped on Tuesday

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 5.7% through 10:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced a new service that it thinks could open up 25% of the forklift market to it. Plug describes its GenKey service as a turnkey product "to streamline the entire hydrogen and fuel cell adoption process," including fuel cell backup power for a warehouse, fuel cell engines to power forklifts, a hydrogen fuel supply for those forklifts, and aftermarket servicing of all the above. Previously, Plug seemed to offer GenKey only to large warehouses, but today it said it is expanding GenKey by offering it to warehouses that operate between 40 and 100 electric forklifts.

  • Gold is Pushing $2000: 2 Stocks to Trade the Breakout

    High inflation, a banking crisis, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions...