Huyser House could become a Living Legacy Center

After months of back and forth, Laketown officials will consider transforming the historic Huyser House into a multi-use center.

LAKETOWN TWP. — After months of back and forth, Laketown officials will consider transforming the historic Huyser House into a multi-use center.

The plan proposes to convert the home at Huyser Farm Park into a Living Legacy Center, according to a news release. The building could be used for multiple purposes, including a parks office, historic site and gallery.

The cost to renovate is roughly $125,000, according to the release, including work on the roof, septic system, well, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and asbestos removal. The plan will be distributed for review before a final decision is made.

Laketown Township Manager Al Meshkin and Felt Estate Executive Director Patty Meyer presented the plan before the Laketown Township Building Authority on Thursday, Aug. 17. The authority accepted the 34-page plan, meeting a six-month deadline to come up with a use for the home.

Huyser House is located at 4188 64th St. It was built in 1939 by Manuel and Lilah Huyser. Lilah died at 85 in 1996. Manuel died at 90 in 1999. The home was donated to Laketown Township, along with 102 acres of land, for a park in 2001. The house sat unused for more than 20 years.

A special committee of volunteers was formed in 2022 to look for potential uses for the home. In December, that committee met and recommended the house be demolished. Safety, cost and a lack of purpose were key factors in the recommendation.

But after an influx of letters supporting continued use of the house, Parks and Recreation Board Chair Tom Shuff and Township Manager Al Meshkin voiced their discontent with the results, and said they wanted other options.

The Laketown Township Parks Commission in March transferred a decision on the fate of the home to the Building Authority, giving them a deadline of Sept. 15.

The Living Legacy Center would tell the story of Laketown Township’s past, including agriculture and architecture. It would offer a place to display historical artifacts, a community garden and volunteer opportunities.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

The report also noted it could be used as a parks/history office.

“All of these options are low-impact, low-traffic, and would not generate revenue associated with commercial use,” the report said. “Having multiple uses keeps the house occupied, used, and a vibrant part of the community.”

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@sentinel-standard.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Huyser House could become a Living Legacy Center