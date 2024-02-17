Huysman earns promotion to rank of Colonel

Feb. 16—DELPHOS — Delphos St. John's graduate Brian Huysman received a promotion to the rank of Colonel in the United States Marine Corps on Feb. 1.

The son of Ron and Barb of Delphos, Huysman graduated in 1998 and later earned his bachelo's degree from The Ohio State University in 2002.

Huysman deployed five times over his 22-year service career.

War College classmates, along with Huysman's friends and family, including children William and Alexandra, and wife, Michelle, were in attendance at the Feb. 1 ceremony at the Marine Corps University outside Washington D.C.

Huysman will earn a Master's in Strategic Studies at the college.