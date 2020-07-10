HVAC Industry Buyer Selects Viking Mergers & Acquisitions; $200MM+ Acquisition Opportunity for HVAC Owner/Operators

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has been retained by an HVAC industry buyer, initially investing in excess of $200MM+ in industry-leading HVAC owner/operators. Viking can help you secure your future with an upfront liquidity event, long term income and benefits with growth opportunities. Our buyer has proven operational processes to continue the growth of your company and while securing your future. This will provide a secure platform for expansion while ensuring your financial security.

Viking is currently conducting an HVAC industry specific acquisition search throughout the Southeast: including Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Eligible HVAC Owner operators can receive a confidential business valuation to be considered by the retained buyer who is looking to expand in the HVAC industry.

Our investing partner has deep expertise, in-depth sector knowledge, and strength of relationships to help maximize the value of HVAC businesses and achieve outstanding results. Viking Mergers primarily serves entrepreneurs by creating successful exit strategies and succession plans through introducing them to corporate/strategic buyers and private equity group to strengthen their current portfolio through platform acquisitions, mergers, or add-on acquisitions. Alongside our investor, we develop a carefully thought-out tailored strategy that considers several factors when contemplating which companies to target and to expand their acquisition platform.

Viking's proven confidential process is designed to help your company expand in the HVAC industry while providing you with a clear, successful, long-term exit strategy. For over two decades Viking's has successfully sold over 600 companies. We will assist you in maximizing the value of your business, realize an immediate liquidity event and long-term income and benefits to secure your future.

Viking Mergers is actively seeking out HVAC owner/operators who desire to capitalize on this strategic expansion opportunity.

"With the $200MM+ opportunity backed by an experienced and proven buyer, we are confident to provide best in class assistance to HVAC owner/operators by helping them solidify their future and navigate their next success," said Larry F. Lawson II, Principal at Viking Mergers & Acquisitions.

ABOUT VIKING MERGERS

Founded in 1996 Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 600 businesses. Viking Senior Advisors have 334 years of collective experience in business transactions and over 75% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average.

For more information visit www.vikingmergers.com/hvac-companies

(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers & Acquisitions) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-industry-buyer-selects-viking-mergers--acquisitions-200mm-acquisition-opportunity-for-hvac-owneroperators-301091658.html

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions